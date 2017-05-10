More choices and options for Cebu

CEBU’S business community welcomed the opening of Landers Superstore, saying that it reflects the province’s vibrant retail economy.

Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president Melanie Ng said the opening of Landers will give Cebuano shoppers more choices and options.

“It complements the increase in buying power in the region as a result of the growing economy,” said Ng. She noted that Cebu is ready to host more retail players, provided they have the right ingredients in attracting the Cebuano market.

“Cebu’s economy is growing rapidly, and so, in my opinion, with the right products and right pricing, retailers will be able to succeed in conquering the market,” Ng said.

“Competition is always good for the consumer. Natural market forces will pave the way for entry of more concepts and players in the filed,” said Glenn Anthony Soco, president of Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

While Cebu is ready to host more retail players, Soco called for more support for local and smaller businesses to give them a competitive edge and for the province to achieve more inclusive growth.

Manila-based Landers Superstore opened its doors to the public last Monday.

Landers Superstore Cebu is the first branch outside Metro Manila and is located at 23 Minore Park at the corner of Cardinal Rosales Ave. and Pope John Paul II Ave.

“Landers Superstore is not just any membership store. It’s a superstore which offers a blissful shopping experience: from its wide selection of local and premium international goods, and perks exclusive only to members,” the company said in a statement.

The 8,000-square-meter shopping destination features dining choices, which include a café named Doppio, a bakery called Dough & Co., and a diner named after a train station, Landers Central.

Landers Superstore marketing director Pinky Angudong was earlier quoted in a report that 75 percent of their inventory will be imported goods, which include grocery items, electronics, apparel, as well as health and beauty products.

The membership superstore also houses a barbershop called Federal Barbers, which gives free haircuts to all members. Likewise, through its partnership with Caltex, the store also offers fuel discounts of P2.00 off per liter for gasoline and P1.50 off per liter for diesel available to all its members.

The company has three branches located in Edsa Balintawak in Quezon City, Paco, Manila and Cebu. It plans to open two more branches in Luzon.