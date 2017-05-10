PAL suspends Cebu-LA flight beginning May 30

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) will suspend its Cebu-Los Angeles-Cebu service starting May 30, the company said in a statement.

The suspension os the Cebu-Los Angeles service is “being carried out as PAL rationalizes capacity on the route.”

Holders of tickets for these flights dated May 30 and onwards may reroute or rebook their flights to Cebu-Manila-LA or LA-Manila Cebu or refund the cost of their tickets.

Affected passengers are advised to avail themselves of the options within 30 days form the original flight details, with rebooking and refunding charges waived.

PAL also assured it will communicate with affected passengers via email notification and calls.

“PAL is seeking the understanding of affected passengers as the airline implements these operational adjustments,” the company said in a statement.

The company urged those affected to call the PAL Hotline at (02) 855-888 or the Cebu number at (032) 340-0191.

PAL continues to operate 25 flights a week between Manila and the United States Mainland. It flies twice daily to Los Angeles, daily to San Francisco and four times a week to New York. It also operates daily flights to Guam and five weekly flights to Honolulu.

In December, PAL began mounting double daily flights between Manila and Los Angeles using B777s to give passengers “the flexibility to choose between morning and evening departures/ arrivals.”

PAL launched the Cebu-LA flight in March 2016 as part of the company’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

The thrice-weekly flight was the first direct flight between Cebu and a US city. It offered economy and business class seats on an A340 aircraft.