URC Topline up 8% for first quarter

UNIVERSAL Robina Corp. posted net sales of P30.689 billion for the first three months of 2017, a growth of 7.6 percent driven by Branded Consumer Foods (BCF) Thailand, Griffin’s, Sugar and Renewables (SURE) division and incremental sales of the recently acquired company, Snack Brands Australia (SBA).

BCF Philippines, including the packaging division and BCF International, grew by 2.6 percent and 16.1 percent, respectively.

Sales of Non-Branded Consumer Foods Group, which is composed of the Agro-Industrial Group and Commodity Foods Group, increased by 8.0 percent, with both groups growing at the same rate. PR