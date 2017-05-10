URC Topline up 8% for first quarter
UNIVERSAL Robina Corp. posted net sales of P30.689 billion for the first three months of 2017, a growth of 7.6 percent driven by Branded Consumer Foods (BCF) Thailand, Griffin’s, Sugar and Renewables (SURE) division and incremental sales of the recently acquired company, Snack Brands Australia (SBA).
BCF Philippines, including the packaging division and BCF International, grew by 2.6 percent and 16.1 percent, respectively.
Sales of Non-Branded Consumer Foods Group, which is composed of the Agro-Industrial Group and Commodity Foods Group, increased by 8.0 percent, with both groups growing at the same rate. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 11, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!