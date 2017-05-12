Jobseekers urged to ‘clean up social media profile

TO nail a successful job interview, motivational keynote speaker and author Jonathan Yabut advised job seekers to “clean up” their social media profile.

“I’m sure some of us may have our own fair share of incriminating posts on our social media accounts, so it’s best to clean them up now because HR recruiters check candidates’ profile online and judge based on what they see,” Yabut said during the Oakridge Job Fair last month held at the Oakridge Pavilion in Oakridge Business Park.

Yabut, who gained his popularity after being the lone Filipino winner of the hit Asian reality TV show, The Apprentice Asia in 2013, noted that customizing one’s online profile to position yourself to a target audience is necessary because “first impressions often last.”

“First impressions may not necessarily reflect who you are but they matter especially among HR recruiters, so make it a good one,” he said.

Sharing some excerpts from his book “From Grit to Great,” Yabut also gave practical tips for millennials in order for them to achieve their life goals.

“Millennials must find a career or life purpose and they can discover this by exposing themselves to many things like traveling, reading a book, or befriending someone.” he said.

For professionals expecting a promotion or salary raise, Yabut’s advice is to “vocalize it to your boss.”

“If you want something from your career, make sure your boss knows about it. Demand accountability from your boss to develop you.”

Oakridge Realty Development Corporation’s firstJob Fair gathered exhibitors from business process outsourcing companies, information and communications technology, hotels, retailers, among others.

The Department of Labor and Employment and the Public Employment Services Office supported the event. PR