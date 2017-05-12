PSE's operating revenues up by 19 percent | SunStar

PSE's operating revenues up by 19 percent

PSE's operating revenues up by 19 percent

Friday, May 12, 2017

THE Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. reported an 18.9 percent increase in its operating revenues in the first three months of the year to P311.54 million due to higher listing- and trading-related fees.

Listing-related revenues rose 36.7 percent while trading-related income increased by 13.4 percent for the period compared with 2016 figures.

Among the major capital raising activities during the first quarter were the initial public offering of Wilcon Depot, Inc. and the stock rights offering of BDO Unibank, Inc. Meanwhile, trading activity registered a daily average value turnover of P6.82 billion, up from the P6.78 billion average during the same period in 2016. PR

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 13, 2017.

