Cebuano animators, comic artists seek industry support

THE overshadowed group of creatives in Cebu, animators and comic artists, seek support and more opportunities to showcase their work both locally and abroad.

Lawrence Panganiban, chairman of local comic producer Enigma Works, said that aside from investing in talents, helping homegrown animators and comic artists in marketing their works, is key to help this industry to flourish.

Albeit “very small” in number, Cebu-based industry players believe that animation has a promising potential for growth.

For instance, the Cebu Animation Guild (CAG), which was formed in December 2016, currently has 30 members, but it envisions to expand membership to around a thousand members in three years, said CAG president Philmore Amodia.

They target to achieve this by conducting workshops for interested animators for free, and creating a network and directory of animators in Cebu.

Local animators also want exposure.

With the support of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu, 2D and 3D animators, comic artists, and filmmakers will be given an opportunity to showcase their works through the Sugbu Entertainment Expo (SEE) Cebu, the first of its kind, which will take place at the Atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu on June 2 and 3.

The support of CCCI as well as DTI, said Panganiban, signals the interest of these groups to support the comic book and graphic novel industry.

With the support, he hopes this will be sustained to help the industry thrive.

Networking

Another possible collaboration is the networking of established animators in Japan and the promising animators and comic artists in Cebu.

DTI Cebu’s Maria Elena Arbon, in a press conference for SEE Cebu last Thursday at the Film and Media Arts Academy, expressed her support for the creative industry players. She said she looks forward to more collaboration with this sector moving forward.

Filipinos have been providing animation services to the world, in film, television, as well as gaming, for over 30 years now.

According to the Animation Council of the Philippines, Filipino animators were behind some of the world’s best-loved cartoons and animated films –Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, Dragon Ball Z, Finding Nemo and The Incredible – all under entertainment giants such as Walt Disney, Warner Brothers, Cartoon Network, HBO, Marvel Comics, Hanna Barbera and producers of Japanese anime.

“At present, there are several small and medium animation studios in the country providing jobs to thousands of animation professionals directly and indirectly involved in animation. Industry players are service providers, local sub-contractors and non-commercial producers,” said ACP in its website.