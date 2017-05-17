AirAsia, Everbright pick low-cost carrier hub

AIRASIA Berhad has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Everbright and Henan Government Working Group to establish a low-cost carrier (LCC) in China.

It outlines how the parties will incorporate a joint venture to be known as AirAsia (China) for the purposes of operating a low-cost aviation business based in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province in central China.

AirAsia (China) will invest in aviation infrastructure, including a dedicated LCC terminal at Zhengzhou airport and an aviation academy to train pilots, crew and engineers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities to service aircraft, AirAsia said in a press statement.

The MOU was exchanged between AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, Everbright Financial Investment Holding Executive Director and President Wang Weifeng and Henan Airport Group Vice Chairman and President Li Weidong at China World Hotel.

The exchange was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Ambassador Zainuddin Yahya, Malaysian Special Envoy to China Ong Ka Ting, Malaysian Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Shabeery Cheek, Melaka Chief Minister Idris Haron, China Everbright Group Vice Chairman and President Gao Yunlong, Everbright Financial Investment Holding Executive Director Xu Hongzhe and Henan Investment Group Vice General Manager Li Xingjia.

Also witnessing the exchange were AirAsia Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Fam Lee Ee and AirAsia North Asia President Kathleen Tan.

Speaking at a meeting with AirAsia and Everbright before the exchange, Henan Deputy Governor Shu Qing, who was not able to attend the ceremony, said, “Henan is very pleased to offer AirAsia a home in China. Zhengzhou was once the capital of ancient China. With AirAsia supporting the city’s aeropolis - an industrial, commercial and logistics zone five times the size of Manhattan with the airport at its heart - we have absolute confidence that we will succeed in transforming Zhengzhou into the new hub for global transport and logistics.”

China Everbright Group Vice Chairman and President Gao Yunlong said, “We are excited to be part of this joint venture to bring AirAsia to China. We believe China is ready for the world’s leading LCC.” PR