Cathay Pacific increases its Cebu-HK flights

PASSENGERS traveling between Cebu and Hong Kong will soon enjoy more choice and convenience as Cathay Pacific increases its frequency during the summer travel peak.

The airline currently flies 10 times weekly between the two cities and will add one to two flights weekly between July 3 and Oct. 26, during the traditional worldwide summer peak, it said in a press statement.

This gives passengers more choices on their flights to and from Hong Kong as well as more choices to connect from Hong Kong to the airline’s destinations in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and more.

Hand in hand with these additional flights are introductory fares starting as low as US$70 for Cebu-Hong Kong-Cebu. This and other fares are available on its website, www.cathaypacific.ph.

Cathay Pacific also announced that it will increase the frequency of services to some of its most popular destinations across three continents to meet growing customer demand.

More flexibility

The enhanced schedules—which apply to San Francisco, Brisbane, Manchester, Paris and Madrid—will provide business and leisure travelers with more choice and greater flexibility in planning their trips, while at the same time strengthening Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s leading aviation hub.

As part of a redeployment of resources in response to strong demand, San Francisco will be served three times a day following the addition of four flights to its weekly schedule from the end of October 2017.

This new daily service will be operated by the Airbus A350, making the West Coast city the first destination in the US to welcome Cathay Pacific’s technologically advanced aircraft.

In response to the growing demand for business and leisure travel to Australia, Cathay Pacific is enhancing its customer offering to the country through increased capacity and more non-stop services.

During the southern hemisphere’s peak summer period from late October to March, the airline will replace its current four-times weekly one-stop service to Brisbane via Cairns with direct flights to both cities.

The switch means that Queensland’s capital will receive 11 non-stop flights from Hong Kong each week, while Cairns will be served non-stop three times a week.

In addition to the new non-stop services, Brisbane’s existing daily flight will be served by the A350 from March 26.

Cathay Pacific also recently announced that from late October, it will increase capacity on its four-times daily Sydney route by operating a third flight with the Boeing 777-300ER.

Customers’ needs

Cathay Pacific has expanded its European network considerably in recent times and the region is set to become better connected than ever before with frequency increases to France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Madrid will see an increase from four to five flights per week from late October, while a sixth weekly flight will operate to Manchester from early December. At the same time, Paris will see the resumption of an 11th weekly service.

Paul Loo, Cathay Pacific director for corporate development and IT, said the airline’s frequency increases are a direct result of responding to the needs of its customers.

“Our network enhancements are designed to improve our customers’ experience through greater choice and added convenience. Increasing frequencies to these popular Cathay Pacific destinations strengthens our ability to connect our passengers with all corners of the world in addition to growing our home hub of Hong Kong,” said Loo.

Details of the new additional services will be available in the Flight Timetable under the Travel Information section at www.cathaypacific.ph. Promotional fares for the airline’s additional services between Cebu and Hong Kong can also be found on the website. PR