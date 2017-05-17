Cebu Pacific launches new local routes

CEBU Pacific further expands its domestic route network with the addition of four new routes from Cebu and Clark.

Starting May 15, 2017, Cebgo will be flying directly from its Clark hub daily to and from Caticlan, Boracay, and three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) to and from Busuanga.

Aside from these two routes, Cebgo will also be offering direct flights between Cebu and Busuanga thrice weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday), and flights to and from the city of Cotabato four times weekly (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday) starting, May 16, 2017.

CEB believes that these new routes will be attracting both leisure and business travelers, boosting trade and tourism.

Along with this flight expansion, Cebu Pacific also extends the reach of its cargo services, further eliciting trade and investment in these destinations. PR