Discover the best of Cebu with AirAsia

WHETHER you are into mouthwatering dishes, breathtaking beaches or amazing historical sites, Cebu offers the best experience and AirAsia is making it easier and more affordable for you to fly now to the "Queen City of the South" from Davao with an all-in fare from as low as P499.

AirAsia, voted the world’s best low cost carrier for eight consecutive years, flies twice daily to Cebu from Davao and five times daily from Manila.

Cebu is the secondary hub for AirAsia after the airline launched in April several flights to/from Palawan and Boracay. International flights are also available from Cebu to Incheon/Seoul, Taipei, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur with fares now on sale at 50-percent off from May 17 until May 21, 2017, valid for travel from September 5, 2017 to February 8, 2018.

AirAsia Philippines chief executive office Captain Dexter Comendador said, “We are a Filipino company but a regional and proudly Asean brand and part of the AirAsia Group delivering world-class service. As a Filipino low cost carrier, we feel strongly about supporting the growth and development of cities outside Metro Manila.”

“Starting April 22, Cebuanos now have direct access to Boracay via Caticlan, Palawan, and Davao with our signature low fares. Foreign tourists arriving in Cebu can skip the crowded airport of Manila and fly straight to Cebu and to our country’s best island destinations. With our newest routes, AirAsia would like to provide the much-needed connections and tap into underserved market and grow it as there is definitely great tourism and business potential in Visayas and Mindanao.” Comendador added.

AirAsia in the Philippines operates a fleet of 17 aircraft with domestic and international flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu and Kalibo.

The airline operates several flights to/from Manila, Davao, Cebu, Kalibo, Caticlan (Boracay), Tacloban, Tagbilaran (Bohol), Puerto Princesa (Palawan) and Clark in the Philippines with international flights to/from Shanghai, Taipei, Incheon (Seoul), Hong Kong, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, and Singapore (via Cebu only).

AirAsia Philippines is part of the AirAsia Group that has been awarded by Skytrax as the World’s Best Low Cost Carrier for eight consecutive years since 2009. (PR)

*****

Check AirAsia’s latest promotion and activities via Twitter (@AirAsiaPH), Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsiaPhilippines), Instagram (@AirAsiaPh), and on Viber public chat (@AirAsiaPh).