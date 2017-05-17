GT Capital’s core income rises 12% to P3.2B in January-March

GT Capital Holdings, Inc. achieved a core net income from January to March 2017 of P3.2 billion from P2.8 billion in the same period last year, representing a 12 percent increase.

The company’s consolidated net income reached P3.1 billion, growing five percent from P2.9 billion in the previous year.

GT Capital’s consolidated revenues rose 32 percent to P48.8 billion in January to March 2017, from P36.8 billion in 2016.

Strong auto sales from Toyota Motor Philippines and higher equity in net income of associates Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company, AXA Philippines, and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. led to GT Capital’s revenue growth.

“We started 2017 on solid footing. The robust revenue and core earnings growth momentum from our component companies resulted in GT Capital’s healthy performance,” said GT Capital President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista. PR