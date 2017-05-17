More seekers than jobs in Cebu tourism?

AMID Cebu’s flourishing tourism industry, the team behind a Cebu-based job portal discovered a labor surplus in hotel and restaurant management (HRM) jobs, based on its January to April 2017 report.

Wesley Chiongbian, Mynimo.com president and chief executive officer, said that HRM graduates and professionals may find it difficult to obtain jobs in Cebu at the moment, given the limited job vacancies in the tourism industry.

“There are considerably more of them than there are employers,” said Chiongbian in a press conference last Monday.

However, he is confident the labor surplus in the HRM segment would be addressed soon because of the increasing investments in tourism and other tourism-related businesses.

A labor surplus was also noted in production and manufacturing, as well as in administrative, office, and clerical positions.

Fidel Magno, head of Cebu City Hall’s Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP), explained that the labor surplus in Cebu is due to the fact that the province continues to attract new graduates or professionals from other islands in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Cebu City is the center of migration. Actually, during graduation, we experience an artificial rise of unemployment, when in fact, these graduates are not from here,” said Magno.

8,000 jobs this Saturday

Demand for employees in Cebu has increased by 22 percent in the first four months of 2017, according to Mynimo.com.

Sixty percent of job vacancies are from companies located in Cebu City, followed by employers in Mandaue City (24 percent) and establishments in Lapu-Lapu City (10 percent).

The top five in-demand jobs in Cebu are in the call center and business process outsourcing sector, followed by IT and computers; sales, marketing, and retail; accounting and finance; and engineering and architecture.

As for overseas jobs, 47 percent of job vacancies were located in Saudi Arabia followed by Maldives, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and United States of America.

In-demand jobs overseas, according to Mynimo’s study, are skilled and technical work positions. Health, medical, and science-related jobs came in second, followed by those in food; sales, marketing, and retail; and engineering and architecture.

More than 8,000 local and overseas job vacancies are up for grabs this Saturday, during the fourth Mynimo.com’s Happy Jobs Fair in SM City Cebu.

As of press time, 70 companies have said they’ll join the Jobs Fair, which will be supervised by the Department of Labor and Employment and DMDP.

Career talks will also be given during the one-day event to be given by representatives from Dole and People Management Association of the Philippines. Government agencies like the Social Security System, Philhealth and Pag-ibig will also have booths during the event to assist applicants with pre-employment concerns.