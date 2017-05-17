Payoneer to hold biz forum for SMEs and BPO in Cebu

SOME 300 small and medium entrepreneurs (SME) and business processing outsourcing (BPO) professionals in Cebu are expected to convene at the Payoneer Forum in Cebu on May 27.

Payoneer Forum Cebu will bring together freelance professionals, online sellers, tech entrepreneurs and SME operators who want to go global. The forum will cover topics such as global opportunities for going online. It will also discuss cross- border payments to help them power their businesses internationally.

Speakers at the event include performance 360 Solutions founder and CEO Michael Cubos, Purple Click Philippines CEO and president Piccina Alvarez, Kinder Fluff CEO Yasi Herbich, freelancer Jason Dulay, and Payoneer Philippines country manager Miguel Warren.

“The Philippines is one of the top five online outsourcing countries globally,” said Warren. “We see many opportunities to work with cross-border service providers, freelancers and start-up entrepreneurs, and to help them grow their business internationally.”

Cebu’s Information Technology-Business Process Outsourcing (IT-BPO) industry saw 15 to 18 percent expansion in 2016.

Cebu, with a large population and a growing BPO sector that pays well, is considered a haven for SMEs. Cebu has already close to 3,000 SMEs and total employment of about 180,000 workers.

“Small BPOs and SEO agencies in the Philippines have long used other options to receive funds from international clients. Payoneer can help them receive more pesos through lower fees and higher foreign exchange rates, whilst offering additional ways to receive cross-border payments,” said Warren. PR