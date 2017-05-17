Vista Land posts 11% net income growth in Q1; Villar says it's headed for 'another record year'
VISTA Land and Lifescapes Inc., reported an 11 percent growth in net income for the first quarter of 2017 to P2.3 billion from P2.1 billion in the same quarter last year.
Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended at P9 billion, 14 percent higher than the P7.9 billion in the comparable period a year ago.
Leasing revenue for the quarter significantly increased by 50 percent to P1.439 billion from P961 million in the prior year.
The company also added about 70,000 square meters in its investment properties from mall expansions.
Vista Land Chairman Manuel Villar Jr. told the Philippine Stock Exchange that 2017 “promises to be another record year for Vista Land” and that the company is “should have no problem continuing the trend this year” of solid growth.
Vista launched new projects totaling to about P12 billion in the first quarter of 2017. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 17, 2017.
