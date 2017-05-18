Affordable policies for young, low-wage earners

FINANCIAL advisors are promoting affordable and customized insurance policies to draw more Filipinos to save and get protected.

Irena Leica Cruz, PhilAm Life agency manager in Cebu, in an interview said that for as low as P50 per day, ordinary earners can already avail themselves of insurance or any financial protection product.

“Even if you aren’t earning that big you can still get a policy of your own,” said Cruz, adding that the Philippines’ image as a “sachet economy” has pushed insurance firms in the country to tailor-fit or offer customized insurance policies to plug-in as many Filipinos into the insurance system.

In economics, the sachet economy encourages the consumption of small units of products and is especially appropriate for consumers with very little savings.

For many consumers at the bottom of the pyramid, income is irregular and low, so it is easier to purchase small quantities often, rather than buying in bulk.

Cruz noted early retirement and the opportunity to travel around the world are the top goals among Filipinos. However, only a few of them get to realize or achieve these.

“Because they don’t start saving early on, they find out that at the age of 65 years old they are not ready to retire,” said Cruz.

She added, though, there is a remedy to that only if Filipinos, particularly the young professionals now, start the habit of saving, which means setting aside money every payday before spending. She said they may either get insurance policies that are now tied up with investments products or explore other investment tools.

Other practical ways to improve one’s financial position are: first, settle unpaid credit card bills and other loans; second, stay out of unnecessary debts; and third, save before spending.

Cruz also emphasized the need to seek the counsel of financial advisors, as financial planning takes a lot of hard work and discipline. She said a financial advisor can help a person plan for the future, guide him or her through the process, and provide the right financial solutions fitting to the goals and resources of the client.

Philam Life is promoting Live Ready, a financial literacy campaign that hopes to emphasize the importance of proper financial planning to Filipinos.

According to the Philam Life Protection Study, 96 percent of Filipinos are concerned about their family’s health. However, only 16 percent are prepared to pay for medical costs in case they are diagnosed with a critical illness.

Moreover, 80 percent of the workforce plan to retire at 50, but based on the numbers, none of them can afford to retire even at age 65.