CCCI to host Digital confab
THE month-long Cebu Business Month (CBM) celebration will kick off with a two-day Cebu Digital Innovation Summit this June 2 and 3 at Summit Galleria Cebu.
Inspired by CBM 2017’s theme “STEP Up Cebu” (“Stepping Up Technology, Entrepreneurship and Productivity for the Upliftment of Cebu”), the event will be an avenue to provide a knowledge-sharing platform on: how digital innovation is critical for one’s success; how to prepare one’s company for the constant developments in technology; and disruptive innovation
Notable speakers at the summit include Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary, Atty. Rodolfo Salalima, who will deliver a keynote address; a talk on “Innovations in the World” by Google’s CEO for Marketing Solutions Platform/Tech Innovation, Jorge Cohen; a panel discussion on “Going Digital” by First Circle, Google’s Ian Macariola, PLDT SME Nation and Payoneer Philippines’ country manager, Miguel Warren. Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will also induct the officers of the newly organized Innovation Council of Cebu. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 19, 2017.
