Demand for blue-collar workers keeps rising | SunStar

Demand for blue-collar workers keeps rising

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Demand for blue-collar workers keeps rising

Saturday, May 20, 2017
By
Katlene O. Cacho

TO land jobs right away, high school students are encouraged to take up technical-vocational courses for blue-collar jobs, considering a rising demand for them in the global market.

Fidel Magno, head of the Department of Manpower Development and Placement-Cebu, identified construction as a “winner industry” in terms of creating jobs.

Under the K+12 education program, students have the option to enter the workforce after finishing senior high school.

“I suggest they pursue blue-collar jobs. They sure can easily land jobs,” said Magno.

Women are also being encouraged to go after these jobs and become heavy equipment operators, masons, carpenters, drywall installers and painters, forklift operators, welders and electricians, among others.

According to Mynimo.com’s first quarter report, skilled and technical work remains the most in-demand type of job overseas, followed by health, medical or science-related jobs; food or restaurant jobs; sales, marketing, and retail; and engineering or architecture jobs.

Forty-seven percent of job vacancies are located in Saudi Arabia. Mynimo is hosting a job fair on May 27 in the Trade Hall of SM City Cebu.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 20, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments