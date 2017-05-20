Despite subdued GDP, developers can expect sustained demand: Colliers
DEVELOPERS would be smart to take advantage of the “golden age of infrastructure” that the Duterte administration has promised, by pursuing strategic landbanking outside of Metro Manila, said a commercial real estate services and research company.
While a 6.4 percent growth in the Philippine economy in January-March 2017 was slower than the government’s target, it “reflects the dynamism of major economic sectors such as outsourcing, construction, tourism, and manufacturing,” said Joey Roi Bondoc of Colliers Philippines. These sectors “sustain the demand for key property segments.”
Colliers’ report, released Friday, pointed out that election-induced expenses had propped up the economy in the same quarter in 2016, and that the country’s economy typically slows down a year after the elections.
However, increased infrastructure spending will anchor long-term economic growth and should be considered by local and national developers as they strategize.
“Overall, key macroeconomic indicators point to a relatively stable growth over the next 12 to 18 months and these should provide trickle-down benefits to major sectors of the economy, including property.” PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 20, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!