Despite risks, prospects of capital market upbeat

AS more new domestic investors, both institutional and retail, invest in the Philippines’ capital markets, the local bourse is projected to follow a good growth track, according to an executive.

BPI Capital and Investments Corp. senior managing director Reginaldo Cariaso said the rising number of domestic investors will translate to more liquidity in the system in the long term.

“The Philippines is still a small market. We are heavily influenced by investors who want to put their money elsewhere, not just retail but also institutional investors who want to invest into more developed markets,” said Cariaso.

“But I think that over time, there will be more and more investors (in the) capital market. In the long run, we can see more liquidity,” he said.

Last Friday, May 19, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 7,767.62, up by 9.93 points or 0.13 percent.

Currently, Cariaso said the growth is driven by strong company earnings.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc., in a statement, said its operating revenues rose by 18.9 percent in the first three months to P311.54 million due to higher listing- and trading-related fees.

Listing-related revenues grew by 36.7 percent while trading-related income increased 13.4 percent for the period versus the first quarter of 2016.

Two of the major capital-raising activities from January to March 2017 were the initial public offering (IPO) of Wilcon Depot Inc. and the stock rights offering of BDO Unibank Inc.

However, Cariaso also warned of risks.

One is the uncertain fate of the Duterte administration’s policies. He said the country needs “good policies” that will allow sustainable growth.

The official also raised the need for a more diversified economy, while the country remains fueled by overseas Filipinos’ remittances and revenues from business process outsourcing. He also took note of the current administration’s ability to deliver its infrastructure promises. Addressing the power requirement to accommodate future developments is also another concern.

Overall, Cariaso said the risk is if the Philippines would not take advantage of its strong economic growth.

“The risk is if we miss the opportunity to build a country where it is easy to do business,” said Cariaso.