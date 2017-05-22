Lawmaker pushes for special zone in Bislig, Surigao Del Sur

REP. Johnny Pimentel has called for the establishment of a new special economic zone in Mindanao to help bring in fresh foreign investments, including those from the People’s Republic of China.

In House Bill 2672, Pimentel sought the creation of the Bislig City Special Economic Zone “to drive employment and consumption growth and overall economic expansion” in Mindanao in general and in Caraga in particular.

“We are hoping to attract Chinese investors to build factories in the economic zone, considering our government-to-government as well as people-to-people relations with China have warmed up owing to President Rodrigo Duterte’s independent foreign policy track,” Pimentel said.

Located some 208 kilometers northeast of Davao City, Bislig is one of the two component cities of Surigao del Sur, the other being the provincial capital Tandag.

The Paper Industries Corp. (PICOP) used to operate from Bislig until the integrated forest and paper manufacturer folded up.

Caraga groups the provinces of Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and Dinagat.

Locators at the economic zone shall enjoy income tax holidays and waiver of taxes and duties on imported capital equipment and machinery, among other financial incentives. PR