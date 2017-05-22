Titles to help you find balance and more time

ETHELBERT Ouano is one of the few who live in two worlds, as a lawyer and a blogger. For his day job, he functions as the city legal officer of the Lapu-Lapu City government. He spends his free time covering lifestyle events, travelling, and writing for his blog “Nindot Kaayo.” In addition, he is also a legal consultant for Cebu Bloggers Society.

Today, he recommends some books that highlight the importance of balance in work and leisure.

“Make a Life, Not a Living” is among his top choices. Today’s concept of success is largely synonymous with material wealth, but the book redefines success as that of leading a balanced, fulfilled, and significant life. Ouano said that the book reminds him of a multi-faceted life where one should not only give value to the material but also to relationships.

“The Four-Hour Workweek” by Timothy Ferris is also among Atty. Ouano’s recommendations. Exhaustion is one natural effect of hard work, but the book argues that there are better ways to handle it. Ouano recommends this book, saying this has helped them learn the concept and value of time management.

In “The Speed of Trust,” Stephen Covey shows how to establish immediate trust in every person one deals with. For instance, Ouano said this concept of bureaucracy in government, which requires heavy documentation, arises mostly out of distrust. Covey also shares practical advice on how trust can be established.