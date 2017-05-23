ABS-CBN generates P9.6B in revenue in 3 months

MEDIA and entertainment company ABS-CBN Corp. reported P9.6 billion in consolidated revenue for the first three months of 2017.

Its consumer sales grew 10 percent to P4.7 billion while its first quarter airtime revenues were 13 percent lower compared to the same period last year.

ABS-CBN chief financial officer Aldrin Cerrado said they did not expect a significant growth in earnings during the first quarter given the strong performance of the first quarter of last year.

Star Cinema generated close to P600 million from four movies released during the quarter, while Sky saw an 11 percent growth in revenues to P2.3 billion driven by the continued increase in its broadband and DTH subscribers. PR