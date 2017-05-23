MPTC appoints Alfon as CCLEX president, GM

METRO Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) has announced the appointment of Allan G. Alfon as president and general manager of Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) effective May 2, 2017. CCLEC is MPTC’s subsidiary that will be responsible for overseeing the construction, operation and maintenance of the P27.9 billion Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Alfon, a native Cebuano, brings with him more than 25 years experience in construction and engineering management, business development, commercial leasing and property management, and network development/franchise management across major Philippine companies involved in real estate and property development, food franchising and oil and engineering.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Allan G. Alfon to the Tollways group. Allan shall take the lead in pushing the completion and growing the pipeline of our infrastructure projects in the Visayas and Mindanao Regions. He shall also be a member of our senior Management Committee,” MPTC president and chief executive officer Rodrigo E. Franco said.

Alfon is a licensed civil engineer from the University of San Carlos and has completed the management development program at the Asian Institute of Management.

“I am excited to lead the implementation of the CCLEX project and help realize the vision of the Metro Pacific tollways group. Together with my Cebu-based team, I look forward to working hand in hand with our partners, the Cebu City and Cordova LGUs in ensuring the safe and quality construction, operation, and maintenance ofthe CCLEX. As a Cebuano, I am personally committed to the success of this project knowing the economic and social benefits that it will generate for the people of Cebu and the Visayas region,” Alfon said.

Joining Alfon’s core team at CCLEC are experienced Cebu-based professionals including project manager Engr. Herbert Laboy, lawyer Rosemarie Versoza, Jasmin Suma-oy and Engr. Roman Ranises.

President Rodrigo Duterte led the CCLEX groundbreaking ceremonies last March 2, 2017. Joining the President were Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Cordova Mayor Therese Sitoy-Cho, cabinet officials and MPTC chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan.

Spanning about 8.5 kilometers, the CCLEX is a combined causeway and bridge toll facility between Mactan island and Cebu City initiated by MPTC together with the local government of Cebu City and Cordova. Upon its completion, the project is envisioned to ease traffic congestion in metropolitan Cebu and eventually spark economic growth and productivity not only in Cebu Province but also in the Central Visayas Region. PR