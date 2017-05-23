Partners group to buy SPi Global
PLDT Inc. yesterday announced that Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager with over 54 billion euros (P3 trillion) in assets under management, has agreed to acquire SPi Global, a provider of outsourced services to education, science, technical and medical research publishers worldwide, on behalf of its clients.
SPi Global is being acquired from companies controlled by CVC Capital Partners Asia III and PLDT Global Investments Corp. (PGIC), an indirect subsidiary of PLDT.
The transaction values SPi at US$330 million (P16.4 billion).
PLDT, through PGIC, has an 18.32 percent economic interest in SPi. PR
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 23, 2017.
