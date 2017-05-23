PPA to earmark P950M for ports
THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) will be spending almost a billion pesos to develop and dredge 10 ports in different areas of the country.
In separate bid bulletins, PPA said it intends to spend P948.865 million under its 2017 corporate budget to fulfill development and dredging contracts for the ports of Zamboanga, Davao, Coron and Puerto Princesa in Palawan; Salomague in Ilocos Sur; Calapan and Roxas in Oriental Mindoro; Guiuan in Eastern Samar; Lamao in Bataan and Tubigon in Bohol.
Of the total, P229.773 million is allotted for the expansion of Zamboanga port, which includes construction of a reinforced concrete (RC) platform, a backup area, and a port lighting system.
About P185.447 million will be spent on the construction and offshore installation of marine navigation aids at the Davao entrance channel of the Davao Port, while P168.755 million will go to similar projects at the ports of Puerto Princesa and Coron in Palawan. Works proposed include the construction, delivery, and offshore installation of aids to marine navigation system supply, construction, and delivery of the staging area for the solarpowered lighted buoy assembly and offshore commissioning, testing, and observation of aids to marine navigation.
The port of Salomague in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, is allotted P152.197 million for the extension of the RC Pier and construction of a cruise ship berth. A budget of P212.693 million, meanwhile, will be used to dredge along berths and maneuvering areas at the ports of Calapan, Roxas, Guiuan, Lamao, Tubigon, and Puerto Princesa. All projects will undergo open competitive bidding under the Government Procurement Reform Act. Philexport News and Features
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 23, 2017.
