RCBC denies merger talks; Eastwest mum

THE Yuchengco-owned Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has denied that it is in talks with the SM Group’s China Banking Corp. for a merger that would see the latter as the acquiring bank.

“RCBC is not in talks or discussion with anyone regarding the sale of a majority stake or any merger,” it informed the Philipine Stock Exchange (PSE).

China Bank management said it was “not aware of any negotiations with RCBC.”

On another front, another bank, East West Banking Corp., was mum on reports it was looking to sell a 20 percent stake to a strategic partner.

It is the bank’s policy “not to respond to speculations,” East West told the PSE.