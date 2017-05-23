Whitening, anti-ageing products fly off shelves

AMONG Filipinos, spending for beauty and wellness products has been continually growing, thanks to the expanding youth market who splurge so much when it comes to personal care products.

Health and beauty chain Watsons Group specifically identified the whitening category, from topical applications to vitamins/health supplements, as the fastest growing health and wellness segment among the younger market aged 18 to 25 years old.

According to Watsons Group head for marketing Karen Fabres, whitening and anti-ageing products have become popular among Filipinos.

But she said whitening products generally appeal to the younger ones due to affordability, quicker results and wider options.

“Whitening products are young consumers’ entry point to beauty and wellness because they see quicker results. Eventually, you find them leveling up and beginning to buy anti-ageing products,” said Fabre.

Watsons, she said, saw a double digit growth in sales in its whitening segment across its over 500 branches.

Leading market

She added Cebu is one of the leading markets with high consumption of beauty and wellness products across all ages and genders.

“As the whitening wave continues to grow, we all know more and more Filipinas are hopping on and chasing after that pinkish fair complexion. But beyond that is a whole other kind of youth movement, led by women who are starting to recognize the benefits of preventive anti-ageing,” said Fabres.

Demand for sports nutrition products among men is also promising. Fabre said this business unit is seen to record high growth with more men taking in products like health supplements that would complement their fitness activities.

Watsons Philippines capped its seven-week “Keep It Glowin” campaign in Cebu over the weekend where it showcased top selling brands in its beauty and wellness portfolio. Ten brands participated in the campaign, among them Organique Acai, Belo, Cosmo, Shiseido, Myra E, Mosbeau and Thiocell.

In 2002, AS Watson Group partnered with SM Prime Holdings Inc. in a joint venture deal.

The partnership brought the first Watsons stores to SM Megamall and The Podium (Ortigas) in Manila. There are over 30 Watsons stores in Metro Cebu.