BIR 13 to move to new facility

STATE-RUN BIR-13 will be able to accommodate more taxpayers in 2018 as the tax agency is set to transfer to a P150-million, six-storey building behind its existing revenue office along Archbishop Reyes Ave. in Cebu City.

In an interview, BIR-13 newly-installed Director Aynie Mandajoyan-Dizon said the revenue district office (RDO) 81 and 82, or the Cebu City North and Cebu City South, respectively, will occupy the current revenue region’s office anytime next year.

Cebu City North currently shares the same building with BIR-13, while Cebu City South leases space in Philwood Building along N. Bacalso Ave.

The local tax agency, said Dizon, is also scouting for rent-to-own properties for the other revenue district offices including RDO 80 or BIR Mandaue City, RDO 83 (BIR Talisay City), and RDO 84 (BIR Tagbilaran City in Bohol).

All these RDOs are renting space in privately-owned buildings.

BIR-13 collects taxes in Cebu and Bohol and oversees five RDOs.

Collection targets

This year, BIR-13 targets to collect P29.3 billion in taxes. As of the first semester, it collected P13.8 billion, or 6.41 percent short of its January to June goal of P14.7 billion.

Dizon said the transfer of 22 taxpayers to the Large Taxpayers Division (LTD) was one factor that affected its performance in the first half of the year.

Dizon explained that this could have boosted the region’s collection had they remained with the revenue region.

The official also appealed to taxpayers to faithfully pay their taxes since this will support the government’s socio-economic agenda. (JOG)