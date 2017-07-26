CLI to build socialized housing in Bogo City

PUBLICLY-LISTED housing developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is set to build 697 houses in northern Cebu.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) yesterday, the developer announced that it executed a deed of absolute sale for a 4.6-hectare property in Barangay La Paz in Bogo City amounting to P21.29 million, obtained from its IPO proceeds.

“Payment of P 10,643,454.7 or 50 percent down-payment was made upon signing of the deed of absolute sale. The remaining balance will be paid after the land title is transferred in the name of CLI,” the company said.

The property will become the new site of Villa Casita, the socialized housing brand of the company. It will be launched within the third quarter of this year.

“Villa Casita offers its homeowners well-designed homes, well-planned site development, and sizeable green spaces for parks and community facilities traditionally found only in mid-market or upscale developments,” CLI said.

The Villa Casita brand forms part of CLI’s full range of residential products, which also include its Premier Masters, Garden Series, Casa Mira brands that cater to the middle and upscale markets.

To date, the 13-year old developer has completed 13 developments, which are a mix of vertical and horizontal residential projects and its first commercial office project.

Among these developments are San Jose Maria Village, Villa Casita, Midori Plains, Asia Premier Residences, Base Line Residences, and Park Centrale Tower.

Sales

In the first six months of this year, CLI booked P2.87 billion in reservation sales, close to what it booked for the full year of 2016 amounting to P2.94 billion.

CLI President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Soberano III noted this is a result of a strong demand for projects in the Visayas and Mindanao.

CLI got listed in the PSE last month with a P2.9 billion maiden offering to finance its expansion ambitions in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

CLI has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, CLI Premier Hotels Intl., Inc. and Cebu Landmasters Property Management, Inc. Both subsidiaries were incorporated in 2016 and have not yet started commercial operations.