With new solutions, optical chain sets its sights on bigger market

MAKING a pair of eyeglasses is now more accurate, efficient, and convenient as established players like De Los Reyes Optical have invested in advanced technologies, part of keeping an eye on a changing market.

Now on its 67th year, De Los Reyes Optical recently bought two Electronic Table Mirrors (ETM), a measurement solution installed in its SM Cebu City and SM Seaside branches, to assist opticians in getting more accurate eye measurements, which are essential in crafting corrective lenses, in less time.

The traditional process of measuring the eye normally takes about 10 to 20 minutes, but this device needs less than a minute to get all measurements. The first two units of ETMs in the Philippines are with De Los Reyes Optical, company officials said.

Optometrist Dr. Mary Ellen delas Peñas, vice president of De Los Reyes Optical City Inc., said they invested in ETM, more popularly known as an eMirror, so they can show their patients how much they care by providing them with the best service they can.

According to Delas Peñas, there are a lot of optical centers that claim they deliver efficient and fast service, but still fall short in meeting clients’ expectations.

“This technology is one way where we can provide not just the efficiency and speed of service but the accuracy, too, especially that we custom-make the lenses based on the personal preferences of our clients,” she said.

“At the same time, this new technology would help us educate our patients so they know the importance of what they receive... especially in taking good care of their eyes,” she said.

The ETM technology requires minimal effort from the patients as all eye measurements are taken while they are seated and in a natural posture. It is also connected with the main practice management software, for easy access to information like the customer’s records.

As competition in the optical business heats up with the entry of optical shops that rely on fast turnaround, delas Peñas said an innovation like this would help them step up.

“We are positioned differently. We focus on quality,” said Delas Peñas.

De Los Reyes Optical started as a small optical shop in downtown Cebu, founded in 1950 by Isabelo de los Reyes. Mostly through word of mouth, the optical shop has grown into a chain with 12 outlets in the Visayas and Mindanao. Seven of these outlets are located in Cebu.

Aside from the state-of-the-art equipment, eye treatments and examination, De Los Reyes Optical’s product portfolio includes eyeglass frames, lenses, contact lenses and solutions, eyeglass cases and accessories.

Besides adapting to newer technologies, tough competition has also forced the chain to rethink their marketing strategies.

Delas Peñas, who belongs to the fourth generation of the family business, said they use online platforms to reach out to potential clients, as well as to educate them.

“We are very active on Facebook in advertising our products and services. We also use these online tools to engage with our clients, especially in giving them proper education on eye care,” said delas Peñas. Some younger potential buyers these days are misinformed when buying eyewear because they focus on trends, she pointed out.

The family is eyeing to expand the chain to some key cities in Luzon. While she declined to say how many new shops they plan to open, Delas Peñas said that this expansion program is meant to cement the homegrown brand’s footing.