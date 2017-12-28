Golden Haven expands into mass housing

GOLDEN Haven Inc., formerly Golden Haven Memorial Park Inc., on Wednesday executed a Deed of Absolute Sale of Shares for its acquisition of 9,999,430 shares, or substantially all issued and outstanding capital stock, of Bria Homes Inc. legally and/or beneficially owned by Cambridge Group Inc. at the purchase price of P3.014 billion in cash.

The acquisition allows Golden Haven to enter the mass housing market and diversify its real estate business.

It also allows the company to maximize the value of its land bank by providing other avenues for its utilization.

Bria Homes Inc. is primarily involved in mass housing projects around the Philippines.

Cambridge is a subsidiary of Fine Properties Inc., the parent firm and principal shareholder of Golden Haven Inc. (PR)