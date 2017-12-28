Mandaue limits use of temporary business permits

THE Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) will no longer issue a provisional business permit during the renewal of business permits in January 2018.

Last Dec. 20, Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing issued Executive Order (EO) 42 to strictly follow the policy guidelines provided by Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Circular No. 2011-15 in terms of the issuance or renewal of business permits.

The circular “limits the issuance of conditional/provisional permit only to situations where the lacking clearances are those from the SSS (Social Security System), PhilHealth and Pag-ibig (Home Mutual Development Fund),” a part of the mayor’s EO read.

The City Government has scheduled the issuance and renewal of business permits on Jan. 3 to 20 through a one-stop shop in the convention center of JCentre Mall on A.S. Fortuna.

Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna said that the City can issue a provisional business permit if the management lacks only clearances from SSS, Philhealth and PAGIBIG. It must have the required fire inspection certification, environmental clearance, and sanitary permit.

“We have made some changes in our processes in view of DILG Circular No. 2011-15t,” the vice mayor added.

A provisional business permit is issued by the CTO while a company or a business applicant is still in the process of securing all the requirements for a permanent business permit.

City Legal Assistant James Allan Sayson said this type of permit is effective for two to three months.

“It was the City Government’s practice to issue a provisional business permit before, pending the submission of the requirements... Mura siya’g safeguard sa ila nga (It was like a safeguard to them that) they have processed or they are still applying for a (permanent) business permit,” he said.

Ida Eco, acting chief of Mandaue’s Business Tax and Fees Division, said the City expects over 15,000 establishments to renew their business permits from Jan. 3 to 20.

Beyond those dates, Eco added, the business applicant will incur penalties and interests, unless the Sangguniang Panlungsod extends the period for issuance or renewal. (FMG)