Consultancy firm to expand in Malaysia, Canada

FOLLOWING a successful entry into the Middle East, Cebu-based franchising practitioner Rudolf Kotik aims to bring a new franchise consultancy firm, Franaccess, to other foreign countries this year.

Kotik, who is the Southeast Asian director of Franaccess, said they will expand to Malaysia by April and Canada by June.

Kotik, who owns RK Franchise Consultancy Inc., has collaborated with a Middle-Eastern capitalist Ahmed Alarfaj to create Franaccess to help investors and aspiring entrepreneurs find the right master franchise and help them with legal aspects of the franchise business.

Franaccess now has an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Kotik has developed more than 600 Filipino companies into franchise systems and done the same for more than 100 in other countries.

He cited Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and United Arab Emirates as countries in the Middle East where franchising has a huge potential.

Growth opportunities are likewise seen in Malaysia and Canada, which has a population of over 32 million and over 30 million, respectively.

Kotik’s RK Franchise Consultancy recently concluded its three-day franchise expo at SM City Cebu. It featured over 200 franchise opportunities.

One of the unique franchise businesses featured during the expo was the Cebu-based Workplace Café, a co-working place in a coffee shop setup.

The cafe allows customers to pay by the hour, day or monthly, with free-flowing coffee and iced tea.

The Workplace Café also supports locally grown products by sourcing products like chocolate tablets from Argao and Hinelaban coffee beans from Bukidnon.

Data from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) showed that the Philippines currently has 1,500 franchises where 65 percent are Philippine brands.

This translates to 140,000 franchise outlets, with the Philippine franchise sector generating more than a million jobs. (KOC)