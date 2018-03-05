CPVDC to merge with CHI

CEBU Holdings Inc.’s (CHI) directors approved its merger with the Cebu Property Ventures Development Corp. (CPVDC), with CHI as the surviving entity, the company disclosed yesterday.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, CHI said the merger will be submitted for approval of stockholders of both companies at the respective annual stockholders’ meetings in April. It will then be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and wait for approval.

“The merger will consolidate the company’s portfolio under one listed entity, creating a unified portfolio for its investments and is expected to result in operational synergies, efficient funds management and simplified reporting to government agencies,” the disclosure stated.

CPVDC, a subsidiary of CHI, is engaged in real property ownership, marketing, management and development. The company developed the 27-hectare Cebu IT Park, an IT economic zone hosting a mix of businesses in software research and development, business process outsourcing and contact centers. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Asian i-Office Properties Inc. operates the eBloc Towers composed of four buildings with gross leasable space of some 76,000 square meters. (MEA)