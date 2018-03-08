DTI to open mini fablab in Bogo

BESIDES opening three fabrication laboratories (fablab) in Argao, Danao and Tuburan this year, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu will also open a mini digital fablab (digifab) in Bogo.

These initiatives, according to DTI Cebu Director Ma. Elena Arbon, aim to strengthen Cebu’s position as an “innovation island” in the Philippines. She said they also want to spread access points for these type of facilities.

“At the core of this is we are positioning Cebu as an innovation island. The fablabs would not only service micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their respective areas, but it is hoped that it will spur more innovation in the countryside,” said Arbon.

The digifab will be in partnership with the local government unit of Bogo and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Arbon said Bogo already has an information and communications technology (ICT) center with a rural impact sourcing (RIS) technical training project with the DICT.

“It’s just a mini fablab. We will enhance their ICT Center with a laser cutter and 3D printer. We can do digital fabrication trainings and product development, thus, we call it a digifab,” said Arbon.

Bogo’s digifab will benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises, academe, and freelancers. Arbon said the facilities give them access to digital fabrication tools and help them develop their skills and talent based on the 21st century skills.

Earlier, DTI Cebu announced it will be spending an estimated P24.8 million for the opening of the three fablabs this year.

These fablabs will be set up in the campuses of Cebu Technological University (CTU) in Tuburan, Danao and Argao. (KOC)