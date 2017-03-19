Costanilla: Appreciating talents

PARTY. When my new-found friends Nigel a.k.a. Tapoy and Elaine Lopez celebrated their joint graduation last week, they organized a fun dinner party attended by their information technology professors and fellow graduates at Chateau de Busay. Luiji Chan was tasked to be the event coordinator.

SINGER. The event that I emceed was made more fun and special with the presence of Jay-R Siaboc, the first runner-up of Pinoy Dream Academy Season 1. He rendered several pop hits as well as a few Cebuano compositions.

Jay-R deserves another chance at delighting the public with his own style of singing. I don’t know who his manager is but he/she should book Jay-R for gigs and even big-time concerts.

GAMES. During the party, there were fun games where the Lopez couple gave away cash prizes to the winners. All in all, more than P30,000 in cash had been given away after all the games were played. My salute to Tapoy and Elaine for their generosity.

SHOW. Retired Ambassador Francisco Benedicto should sustain his brainchild cultural show Bahandi as a monthly event for the general public. It was formally launched early last month at the Benedicto College.

The multi-awarded Sandiego Dance Company should again be tapped for this suggested monthly cultural treat.

CHEERS. Although Cebuano singer Marielle Montellano didn’t make it to the top three in the recent Tawag ng Tanghalan grand finals, but to me she won the top prize. Like the rest of the grand finalists, she gave her all and did her very best. But I know Marielle will still be going places as a performer. Cheers, Marielle!.