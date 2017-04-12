KathNiel can’t help but fall for Cebu

KATHRYN Bernardo and Daniel Padilla said they got excited when they learned during pre-production that some of their scenes from their latest movie, Can’t Help Falling in Love, would be filmed in Cebu.

Some scenes from Must Be Love, an earlier project of the on-screen couple collectively known as KathNiel, were also filmed in Cebu.

Bernardo said she got particularly excited when she heard that some scenes would be filmed in popular picturesque places in Cebu that have become famous tourist spots. Among them are the Osmeña Peak in Dalaguete town, the Nuestra Señora del Patrocinio de Maria Parish Church in Boljoon, Bukilat Cave in Tudela, Buho Rock Resort in Poro, Moalboal beaches and Oslob, where the famous whale sharks are found.

Another reason to be excited: “In Cebu, food is very delicious,” said Bernardo.

Padilla, for his part, complimented the Cebuanos: “The people are very warm, very malambing.”

“The beaches are beautiful. The place is very relaxing,” Padilla also said.

Although the KathNiel tandem already gave hints that it is ready for mature roles in the teleseries Pangako Sa ‘Yo and in the movie Barcelona: A Love Untold, it is only completely implemented in Can’t Help Falling In Love. The movie delves into marriage and annulment, among others.

Bernardo’s character, Gab dela Cuesta, who is engaged to her long-time boyfriend (played by Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli), and Padilla’s Dos Gonzales, suddenly find their world turned upside-down when they find out that they accidentally married each other.

Both Gab and Dos try to figure out how to get out of the surprise entanglement in various ways, but Gab finds herself slowly falling for Dos.

Produced by Star Cinema, the movie is directed by Mae Cruz-Alvear from the story and screenplay by Carmi Raymundo and Kristine Gabriel.

The movie also marks the sixth year of the partnership of the two young artists who enjoy the support of their followers in and out of the country. The tandem’s chemistry is highlighted in well-loved performances on television and on the wide screen, covers of top-selling magazines and endorsements of popular products.

Giving able support to the tandem are Cherry Pie Picache, Lito Pimentel, Lotlot de Leon, Dennis Padilla and Joross Gamboa with Janus del Prado, Kristel Fulgar, Pinky Amador, Johnny Revilla, Hannah Ledesma, Devon Seron, Chienna Filomeno, Earl Ignacio, Nina Dolino, Belle Mariano and Clarence Delgado.

Can’t Help Falling in Love will hit cinemas nationwide on Black Saturday.