Millennials urged: 'Manganta ta'g Binisaya'

CEBUANO singers and songwriters have launched the "Manganta Ta'g Binisaya" (MTB), a newly-launched Cebuano advocacy, that aims to promote and preserve Cebu's original songs.

Marlon Douglas Hofer, creative director/talent manager and the founder of events and talent company Mustard Seed Multimedia, told SunStar Philippines in an interview on Wednesday, April 19, that the advocacy started in May 2016.

He created the Cebuano artists and grouped them into two teenage bands.

The artists had also undergone training and workshops, he added.

He said that most of the millennials are fond of western songs and have forgotten to support Cebuano songs for music entertainment.

“The main objective of the MTB advocacy is to promote the songs to Cebuanos, especially to millennials. Lahi raman jud ni ang Cebuano songs,” Hofer said.

“Pwerteng Gwapaha” and “Bahalag dili Gwapo” are the two songs that the agency is currently promoting.

“Pwerteng Gwapaha” is performed by Migo Ta Bai members Glindel Paul Buwagan, Mark Darrel Dico, Nj Tan, and Rey Esmas.

The song’s message is to tell women how beautiful they are and that one woman’s beauty reminds them of their own.

“Bahalag dili Gwapo” is performed by Miga Ta Babes group members Belle Heruela, Casey Gaile Ashley Villaro, Nicole Estremos, and Rhaiza Dawn Hapita.

The song is about women’s way of choosing men who have good traits: hardworking, funny, comforting, kind, generous.

Hofer said they are currently touring local TV’s, radio stations, and news paper publication to promote the Cebuano songs.

“Akong giawhag ang tanang mga kabatan-onan, especially millennials, nga atong suportahan ug paminawon ang atong mga artists nga Cebuano para ato sad mapakita ang ilang talento sa pagkanta ug aron muylambo ang atong industriya sa paggama ug mga kantang bisaya,” Hofer said.

The agency also handled Cebuano Neil Murillo, one of the members of the newest boy group in the Philippines called BoybandPH.

Murillo won the first “Pinoy Boyband Superstar” talent show along with four other talented members Russell Reyes, Ford Valencia, Tristan Ramirez, and Joao Constancia. (Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/CNU Communication Interns/SunStar Philippines)