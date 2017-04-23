Kabanhawan on a Tuesday

FUN. It was a fun party that singing businesswoman Hildi Montesclaros a.k.a. Ate Ging organized to mark her 69th birthday at Cebu Southtown Center last Thursday. Her family, relatives and close friends were in full force to greet her during the occasion.

CONTEST. The party was highlighted by our own version of Your Face Sounds Familiar part 2. Eleven dyHP GSK (Gabayan Sa Kaayohan) drama talents joined.

Contest judges Alain Delon Montesclaros, Maritess Sotelo and Dante Luzon picked Ingrid Vertudazo as grand winner.

She was P15,000 richer after singing and dancing Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.

Rannie Rashid Bodomo got P10,000 for his effort as Korean pop star Psy singing Gangnam Style. Jukebox King Eddie Peregrina was “resurrected” in Trifon Barillo Morales’ interpretation of Two Lovely Flowers. He went home with P5,000. The eight non-winners received P1,000 each.

SUCCESSFUL. This year’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival in Minglanilla had noticeable changes compared to its previous stagings. Due to the heavy rains on Easter Sunday, the street dancing and ritual showdown were moved to last Tuesday when the weather already cooperated. Kudos to Mayor Lani Peña and the rest of the Minglanilla officialdom for another fantastic and colorful Sugat Kabanhawan celebration.

MOVIE. I’m glad that the producers and the director of the romantic-comedy Can’t Help Falling in Love decided to include some beautiful spots of Cebu in several scenes. To me, it’s one way of effectively promoting our province as a prime tourist destination. (For comments, text 0932-277-8771). (samcost@yahoo.com)