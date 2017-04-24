Switchfoot dares to inspire

Since 20 percent of the band Switchfoot is Filipino, it is just fair that it keeps coming back to the Philippines. This time, the band, composed of brothers Jon (vocalist) and Tim Foreman (bass guitarist), Drew Shirley (guitarist), Chad Butler (drummer) and Filipino Jerome Fontamillas (guitarist) finally landed in Cebu.

Switchfoot performed at The Terraces of the Ayala Center Cebu last Wednesday with over a thousand Cebuanos in the audience. It was the band’s fourth time in the Philippines but the first time in Cebu.

“The band is 20 percent Filipino so we always want to come to the Philippines,” said Fontamillas, who was born in Pasay City. His family moved to the US when he was just three years old.

“I love performing in front of the Filipino people. It’s like a big family reunion. This is my people and we come here any chance we get,” said Fontamillas sounding very Pinoy. Filipinos love reunions after all.

Before the band performed, they met members of the Cebu press and some fans at the Cebu City Marriott Hotel.

A teacher, who came all the way from Butuan, said she’s a big fan of the band. Her mom is suffering from cancer and was scheduled for chemotherapy last Thursday. But she told the band that she begged her mom to just give her one day to travel to Cebu and meet her favorite band.

One of the reasons she loves the band is because their songs inspire and soothe the soul.

The band’s appeal has a lot to do with its inspirational songs coated with the heavy strumming of the guitars and loud banging of the drums— Switchfoot is an alternative band after all. But it is often referred to as a Christian band and even received the Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album in 2011 for Hello Hurricane. The band’s 2001 album Learning to Breathe was also nominated for Best Rock Gospel Album.

For Jon, he only makes songs that touch his heart. He remembered country singer Dolly Parton once said: “If you ain’t crying while singing it, then it ain’t worth singing.” Tim shared that their song I

Won’t Let You Go brought him to tears a few times while he was driving by himself.

“If you don’t feel deeply about the song then it’s not worth it,” said Jon. “We want to make music for the right reasons: Do we have something to say? Because recording an album is costly and time away from the family.”

The band’s biggest hit to date is Dare You to Move, which was a soundtrack from the 2002 movie A Walk to Remember starring Mandy Moore and Shane West.

“A lot of times, I’m writing from a dark place. It starts with darkness and you aim for the light. We’ve all been knocked down and hit hard by life. Dare You to Move is about daring to get yourself up and try again— potentially finding beauty in the pain,” Jon said about the song.

Another hit from the band is This is Home, which was also used as a soundtrack for the film, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.

One thing that sets the band apart from other bands is that they love to continue jamming after the concert.

“After the concert, we love to go to a back alley or a coffee shop and still play music. It’s a chance to play our songs that didn’t get in the checklist without the lights and other effects. It’s spontaneous and the rule is that there is no rule,” shared Jon.

While in Cebu, the band members got to experience dishes that are truly Filipino such as balut (incubated duck egg) and Cebuano: buwad (dried fish). It was obvious, though, that none of them enjoyed it, even Fontamillas who joked that since he already knew what balut was, he tricked the band into pretending he was eating it. In fact, Fontamillas was eating a hard-boiled egg.