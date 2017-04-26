‘Bliss’ gets new ‘R’ rating

THE Philippine entertainment industry was jarred at the news that a local movie was given an X rating by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) recently.

It was years ago when such an action was meted on a local production by the board, which was under another name then. After some changes in the national administration and consequently in the board itself, the local movie industry had enjoyed a certain kind of freedom, though not absolute, but freedom just the same.

Bliss, which was written and directed by Jerrold Tarog of Heneral Luna fame and which won for lead actress Iza Calzado the Yakushi Pearl Award for Best Performer at the Osaka Asian Film Festival, was given an R-18 rating after a second review.

At the press conference held at the Robinsons Galleria Cinema 1 recently, Tarog admitted having felt the pressure after making the acclaimed Heneral Luna so that he decided to make a much simpler movie. Instead he came up with Bliss, a psycho-thriller.

It was not hard for Tarog to convince Calzado to do the movie as the latter was an avid psycho-thriller fan, both in books and movies. The movie had some scenes that the members of the MTRCB may have found to be disturbing and objectionable for conservative audiences.

Tarog was glad that the producers were very supportive, which helped minimize the stress and pressure. He vowed though to do a simple story telling the next time around.

He also did not deny getting inspirations from various movies he had seen before. With Bliss, he just wanted to do some explorations about broken dreams and the like.

To get the pulse of the public after the X rating was given, Tarog organized a free screening at the University of the Philippines Cine Adarna where out of the 770 spectators, 500 gave the film an R-18 rating with 200 giving it an R-16.

A scene which involved Calzado being disrobed and fondled by the female nurse did not receive any violent objection from the actress. This was one of the scenes that “shocked” some members of the board.

She admitted though that it was the most uncomfortable scene in the movie. Giving Calzado able support in the movie are Ian Veneracion, TJ Trinidad, Adrienne Vergara, Michael de Mesa, Shamaine Buencamino, Audie Gemora and Stephanie Sol.

Bliss is produced by TBA (Tuko Film Productions, Buchi Boy Entertainment and Artikulo Uno Productions) and is distributed by Quantum Films.

Tarog has high hopes for the Filipino audience’s capacity to appreciate the film.

Bliss will open uncut in cinemas nationwide on May 10.