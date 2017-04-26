UP’s Singing Ambassadors, Serenata to hold concert in Cebu

THE University of the Philippines Singing Ambassadors (UPSA), one of the country’s leading choral group, is partnering for the first time with Cebu’s UP Serenata for a concert this June 9.

The UPSA will visit different areas in the Visayas and Mindanao this year as part of their 37th anniversary tour.

Dr. Eduardo Manguiat, founder and conductor of UPSA, said in a press conference on Tuesday, April 25, at the University of the Philippines Cebu campus that some of the areas that will be part of the tour are Albay, Sorsogon, Tacloban, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod City, Kalibo in Aklan, and San Carlos in Negros Occidental.

UPSA’s collaboration with the UP Serenata is the first partnership between the two choral groups of the university.

Manguiat in a press conference Tuesday at the UP Cebu campus said their professional fee from the concert will be for charitable purposes and help finance Cebu's UP Serenata's first international competition in Singapore this July 10 to 15.

"Parang gusto ko rin silang (UP Serenata) tulungan. May mga pangarap din sila and they have the potential, the heart, the right attitude and the talent. This exchange of gifts and singing from the heart, sharing our music, this is our foremost objective since we started and I think UP Serenata also has the same objective," he said.

Dr. Catherine Rodel, trainer of the UP Serenata, said Tuesday that they will support My Refuge House Ministry, an international aid organization in Cebu and Gasa sa Gugma, a home for the aged.

The UPSA, which was founded in 1980, has won awards from the international competitions in Italy, Hungary, France, Spain, Poland, Slovakia, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, among others.

UP Seranata also won several awards and was recently hailed as the second placer of the Gawad Pangulo Chorale Competition in 2017 and “Best Interpretation of Contest piece”.

Manguiat said the concert will be a combination of Cebuano songs like "Usahay", "Rosas Pandan", "Damgo Man Lang", hiphop, jazz, Original Pilipino Music.

The UPSA conductor added that they will also perform contemporary songs like “Let It Go”, “Just the Way You Are”, and “Just Give Me A Reason”.

He said the concert will be held at the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) Pavilion on June 9.

Tickets are available at UP Cebu’s campus high school department. Regulars can avail it for 300 pesos and 500 for VIP’s. (Jessa May Bidong and Chirley Mae Binanlao/CNU Communication Interns/SunStar Philippines)