Andrei Yllana in Bogo

WHEN I learned about a local movie being given an X rating by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), it made me a little uneasy.

It’s good that Bliss later received an R-18 rating after the second review.

Director Jerrold Tarog admitted during the presscon at Robinson’s Galleria Cinema 1 that what he wanted initially was a simple movie, following the stress and pressure of Heneral Luna.

Lead actress Iza Calzado received the Yakushi Pearl Award for Best Performer at the Osaka Asian Film Festival 2017 for this movie.

Also in Bliss are Ian Veneracion, TJ Trinidad, Adrienne Vergara, Michael de Mesa, Shamaine Buencamino and Audie Gemora.

Bliss will open in cinemas nationwide “uncut” on May 10.

***

The son of former couple Jomari Yllana and Aiko Melendez is now a grown-up. Andrei Yllana is predicted to make it as an actor just like his parents.

Rosemarie Gaisano invited the good-looking young man to be the guest in the final draw of A Million Thanks Promo, which will be held at Gaisano Bogo tomorrow at 4 p.m. A brand new Mazda2 Skyactive car and millions worth of appliances are at stake for the lucky winners.

***

Come July 29, the Queen of the Philippines pageant will be staged at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino. Some 27 candidates will vie for the crowns and the prizes at stake.