GMA wins 3 in ny fest

GMA Network recorded an unprecedented feat in Philippine broadcast history—winning no less than three gold medals and three finalist certificates at the 2017 New York Festivals “World’s Best TV and Films” Competition held in Las Vegas last April 25. Bringing honor to the country anew were multi-awarded GMA Public Affairs programs Reporter’s Notebook (Community Portraits category), Front Row (Human Concerns category) and Reel Time (National / International Affairs category).

The Kapuso Network also took home three finalist certificates: Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, Someone To Watch Over Me and GMA News TV’s Investigative Documentaries. PR