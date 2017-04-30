UPSA, Serenata in concert

CONCERT. I'm glad that a number of Cebuano/Visayan songs will be sung during the upcoming concert of the world-famous University of the Philippines Singing Ambassadors (UPSA), one of the country's foremost choral groups. This Diliman-based group will do a back-to-back show with UP Serenata, UP Cebu's official choral group, on June 9 at the International Eucharistic Congress Pavilion in Mabolo.

EXCITING. Both choral groups will also interpret English and Tagalog hits that would surely delight the general public. Mind you, both UPSA and Serenata have already won in several competitions and credit goes to their respective conductors: Dr. Eduardo Manguiat and Dr. Catherine Rodel.

RARE. This concert is a rare opportunity for us, simply because the two choral groups will be joining forces to offer a world-class performance. Tickets will soon be on sale. Janille Rose Gultiano is the concert marketing and communications head.

NOSTALGIA. And talking of shows, the veteran actress Gloria Sevilla, her daughter and fellow actress Suzette Ranillo, and stage/film advocate Bambi Beltran are producing “A Nostalgic Night with Warfe and Sam” featuring singing doctor Warfe Tupas Engracia and yours truly who will accompany him on the grand piano. It will be on June 30 at Circa 1900 in Lahug. Tickets will soon be out.

MOVIE. I seldom endorse movies but this time, allow me to stress that Fate of the Furious 8 is an action-filled flick that you should not miss. It's a well-directed movie with an entertainment value, per my own grading system, at 101 percent. (For reactions, text 0932-277-8771).