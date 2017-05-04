Pia as UN ambassador

MISS Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach mentioned raising awareness on HIV “which is timely and relevant in my country which is the Philippines.”

Pia has recently been officially launched as the UNAids (United Nations program on acquired immune deficiency syndrome) goodwill ambassador for Asia and the Pacific. Pia’s reign as Miss Universe may have ended but a new responsibility has started.

Good luck, Pia!

***

I was one of those tasked to choose this year’s Reyna Bulakna in the recent Kadaugan sa Mactan Festival. Tough job!

Congratulations to Pauline Christy Clarice Becher (Bailes de Cordova) for winning the title. She also won the Best in Solo Performance, Best in Costume, Best in Production Number, Well-lighted Costume & Headdress and Ms. Photogenic.

Krisha Juliane Ybañez (Mactan) was 1st runner-up, Ms. Congeniality and Best in Group Performance. Sheena Mae Aying (Ibo), Angelad Mae Berame (Babag) and Jessa Marie Jane Carriga (Mactan Dynamics Dance Co.) were adjudged 2nd to 4th runners-up, respectively.

Congratulations to Hon. Harry Don Radaza, the father of the Rampada and the festival, and Dr. March Mandal, the show director, for a good job!

***

I used to regard the Fast & Furious series as just one of the regular Hollywood fares. That changed after watching the eighth installment. The toddler that played the “unexpected” son of Vin Diesel’s character is, at that age, already quite an actor —cuddly, lovable, cute, charming.