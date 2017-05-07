Sheryn in ‘Just Stand Up’

CONCERT. It was my first time to see and hear Fr. Nilo Resco perform as a concert star. The show that he did was intended to raise funds for the construction of the Blessed Sacrament Parish Sanctuary, a multi-level structure. The singing priest did an impressive show and an 11-piece band, led by violinist Britz Briones, provided the live accompaniment.

GUESTS. Aside from several dancing youth from the parish, some previous and reigning Sinulog Idol singing competition winners wowed the spectators with their respective numbers. Fr. Jonas Mejares, another singing priest, did a duet with Fr. Resco before he, as guest performer, amazed us with his own version of Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko. What a musically delightful evening that was.

SHOW. To the fans of the incomparable Asia’s Crystal Voice Sheryn Regis, I have good news for you. Brown Academy of Music is coming up with “Just Stand Up” on June 3, 5:30 p.m. at the Ayala Center Cebu Terraces. It’s a free show.

PRESENT. Considering that Sheryn is now an international artist, I encourage the general public to be present in the show and grab the chance to see and hear her again in the flesh, up-close and personal. For sure, BAM owner Anna Marie Fegi-Brown will also perform for all of us.

CELEBRATION. On a personal note, let me belatedly greet my US-based friend Sylvia Colina-Moore on her 40th birthday. She purposely flew to Cebu with her daughter Jima Marie just to organize a lavish party attended by her family, relatives and friends. (For comments, text 0932-277-8771).