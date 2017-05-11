Sheryn tours casinos

IT’S been a long time since I was able to have a leisure visit to a northern town or city. My plan to spend the Holy Week in Bantayan did not push through.

Next week, there’s a possibility that I will be able to experience the gaiety of the annual fiesta of San Remigio.

Hopefully, the universe will connive and cooperate with my plan. Whew!

***

Thanks to Ching Pelayo-Dacua and Aprille Mabesa of Casino Filipino-Cebu for the constant invitation to the shows of the casino’s featured artists. Though I planned to watch the shows of Gabby Concepcion and Christian Bautista, the universe frowned on the plan.

However, I was able to watch Sheryn Regis’ show. She last performed at the Teatro two years ago.

She’ll be touring Pagcor casinos around the country the whole month of May. She’ll also have a special show at the Ayala Center Cebu one of these days.

***

After the blockbuster KathNiel movie Can’t Help Falling In Love, Star Cinema comes up with Dear Other Self starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Xian Lim and Joseph Marco.

As of this writing, promo diva Josie Pereyra is mum on the possibility of a Cebu visit by the stars. Dear Other Self will open in cinemas nationwide on May 17. Keep posted.

***

The Cebu Clergy Performing Artists will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a show aptly dubbed “Kinse.” The show will be on May 19, at the Mariner’s Court at the Pier 1 area.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Cebuana belter Anna Fegi is the special guest.

***

It’s Dog Friendship Day at Lapu-Lapu City’s Mactan Liberty Shrine tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. Mayor Paz Radaza is said to be giving away shirts for pets brought to the event.