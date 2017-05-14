Thank heavens for fun and laughter

FUN. Kinse, the fund-raising concert featuring four singing priests, will definitely be a fun show. This will take place on Friday, May 19, starting at 7:30 p.m., at the Mariners’ Court Cebu near Pier 1 in the city. The four-member Cebu Clergy Performing Artists (CCPA), plus concert star Anna Marie Fegi-Brown and a solo standup comedian, will delight the concertgoers with their own unique brand of entertaining the public.

ENTERTAINERS. The four singing and dancing priests are also good entertainers. They can even give those professional performers a run for their money. Fr. Joselito Gutierrez, Fr. Kipling Agravante, Fr. Zachary Zacarias and Fr. Rudy Ibali have proven that despite their being very busy Church servants, their being entertainers is also a priority when it comes to charity shows. I admire them for waiving their honorarium or professional fee after each concert. “We are not using our talent to generate income but to help charity causes and, of course, glorify the Lord,” the four priests would always emphasize.

SHOWS. I gathered that the CCPA continues to receive invitations to perform here and even abroad. One would be in August either in Canada or the United States. Anyway, this Friday’s fund-raising show is for the benefit of the Youth Ministry Keepsake Association. Tickets are reasonably priced at P200 apiece.

LAUGHTER. I am fully endorsing Kinse to the general public. Yes, we do believe in the cliche that “Laughter is the best medicine,” and this concert will definitely be the best proof of that.

FESTIVAL. Next Monday, I shall give you an update on this year’s Sikoy-Sikoy Festival organized by the municipal government of San Fernando, Cebu headed by the very dynamic and energetic Mayor Neneth Reluya. (For reactions, text 0932-277-8771).