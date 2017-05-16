Author wants ‘GOT’ successors

HBO’s Game of Thrones (GOT) is in its home stretch. But the game isn’t over for its creator, George R.R. Martin, who is in the thick of planning for potential new series on the network.

Posting on his website, Martin shared some tidbits about what any future GOT-related shows might, or might not, be.

HBO announced last week that four scripts are in development for possible series, but Martin disclosed that a fifth project is now in the mix.

But don’t call them “spin-offs.”

“What we’re talking about are new stories set in the ‘secondary universe’ of Westeros and the world beyond the world I created for A Song of Ice and Fire,” Martin wrote. “None of these new shows will be ‘spinning off’ from GOT in the traditional sense. We are not talking Joey or AfterMASH or even Frasier or Lou Grant, where characters from one show continue on to another.”

He added that each of the concepts under development is a prequel, not a sequel, and may not even be set on the mythical continent of Westeros. Rather than “spinoff” or “prequel,” Martin said he prefers the term “successor show.”

HBO has said that four separate projects are in the writing stage from Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and Carly Wray, all of whom Martin said he has been working with for months.

But he said yet a fifth project is now underway, with a fifth writer on board he declined to name.

“How many pilots will be filmed, and how many series might come out of that, remains to be seen,” he noted.

“Yes, I am involved, and have been for months. I had my first meeting with HBO about the possibility of a successor show back in August, when I pitched them two possible series. (One of those is among the concepts being developed; one is not). In the months that followed, other writers were brought in and pitched other ideas,” said Martin.

Only 13 episodes remain for GOT, which HBO is splitting into two final seasons. It returns in July.

As for The Winds of Winter, the long-awaited and eagerly anticipated sixth novel in Martin’s epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, the author said he will “continue working on it until it’s done.”

“I will confess, I do wish I could clone myself, or find a way to squeeze more hours into the day, or a way to go without sleep,” the busy Martin admitted.

While he did not give specifics about the successor shows, Martin did reveal what they will not be: Dunk & Egg, series of shorter novels written by Martin set almost a century before the A Song of Fire and Ice novels, and Robert’s Rebellion, which has been referred to in GOT a number of times.

“We’re not doing Dunk & Egg. Eventually, sure, I’d love that, and so would many of you. But I’ve only written and published three novellas to date, and there are at least seven or eight or 10 more I want to write. We all know how slow I am, and how fast a television show can move. I don’t want to repeat what happened with GOT, where the show gets ahead of the books. When the day comes that I’ve finished telling all my tales of Dunk & Egg, then we’ll do a TV show about them... but that day is still a long ways off.

“We’re not doing Robert’s Rebellion either. I know thousands of you want that. I know there’s a petition... but by the time I finish writing A Song of Fire and Ice, you will know every important thing that happened in Robert’s Rebellion. There would be no surprises or revelations left in such a show, just the acting out of conflicts whose resolutions you already know. That’s not a story I want to tell just now; it would feel too much like a twice-told tale.” AP with JGA